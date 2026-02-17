/Is Trump reconsidering Taiwan arms deal after Xi Jinping's warning? US president says 'I’m talking...'

In the phone call with Trump on Feb 4, the Chinese premier termed the "Taiwan issue" as the "most important issue" in US.-China relations. Xi Jinping warned America and said that it should handle the arms deal with Taiwan with "utmost caution" and “prudence." He also clarified that China will "never allow Taiwan to be separated" and must safeguard its territorial integrity. Taking to Truth Social, Trump called the conversation an “excellent” one. Apart from Taiwan, Trump said that they discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and the current situation with Iran. Highlighting his personal rapport with Jinping, Trump said, “The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realise how important it is to keep it that way.