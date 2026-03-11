/Is the US using Cold War–style radio codes to run a hidden spy war in Iran?

In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, cyber warfare and satellite surveillance, an unexpectedly old technology has resurfaced in the geopolitical contest around Iran: short-wave radio. Since February 28, shortly after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, a mysterious Persian-language broadcast began appeared on short-wave frequencies, according to the Financial Times. The signals echo espionage techniques widely used during the Cold War, when intelligence agencies relied on ‘numbers stations’ to relay encrypted instructions. Their reappearance suggests that alongside military strikes and cyber operations, a covert intelligence campaign may also be unfolding.