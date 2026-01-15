/Is the US military capable of fighting in the Arctic under extreme cold conditions?

The US military is capable of Arctic fighting but faces significant equipment and logistical hurdles. Through the reactivated 11th Airborne Division and the 2024 Arctic Strategy, it is rebuilding lost skills.
To dedicatedly focus on cold-weather warfare, the US Army reactivated the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska in 2022. This unit serves as the primary Arctic force, trained to operate, ski, and fight in extreme sub-zero conditions where standard infantry units would fail.
Official reports from recent exercises reveal that standard equipment often fails in the Arctic. At -40°C, batteries drain in minutes, plastic bindings shatter, and lubricants freeze. The Pentagon is currently rushing to procure "Arctic-specific" gear rather than relying on adapted standard-issue kit.
The US Coast Guard operates only two functioning polar icebreakers, the Polar Star and Healy, compared to Russia’s fleet of over 40. This limits the US Navy's ability to ensure surface access to the Arctic Ocean, forcing a reliance on submarines and air power.
The 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy explicitly states that the US cannot fight alone in the North. Washington relies heavily on Finland, Sweden, and Norway who have centuries of winter warfare experience to host exercises like Arctic Edge and teach US troops how to survive.
In 2024 and 2025, the Army released its first-ever comprehensive Arctic doctrine manuals. These official documents shift focus from counter-insurgency to large-scale combat in snow, acknowledging that the US had "lost its ability to dominate" in this environment and must rebuild it.
The US Northern Command conducts the Arctic Edge exercises to test joint readiness. Recent drills have successfully tested High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in freezing conditions, proving that American firepower can function in the cold, even if logistics remain difficult.
The biggest hurdle isn't the enemy, but the distance. With limited roads and ports in Alaska and the Canadian North, the US military faces a "logistical nightmare" to resupply troops. Current strategy focuses on pre-positioning supplies to prevent units from being cut off by blizzards.