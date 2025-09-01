/Is the universe infinite? Scientists reveal how vast it really is..

The microwave background is strikingly smooth, with only tiny fluctuations. This presents a puzzle: opposite sides of the sky are too far apart for heat to have travelled between them since the Big Bang, yet they share nearly identical temperatures. To explain this, cosmologists propose that the early Universe underwent a brief but colossal burst of expansion known as inflation. This theory suggests that space itself ballooned faster than the speed of light, ironing out differences before stretching beyond our horizon.