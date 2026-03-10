/Is the Iran war straining US weapons stockpiles? $5.6 billion used in first 48 hours of strikes on Tehran

The conflict has also revived scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear programme. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said that nearly half of Iran’s uranium enriched to about 60 per cent purity, close to weapons grade, had been stored in a tunnel complex and may still remain there. Meanwhile, Iran has announced that Mojtaba Khamenei will succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the conflict, as the country’s new supreme leader.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.