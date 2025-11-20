/Is the F‑35 fighter jet really worth $2 trillion? The truth behind world’s costliest jet

The F‑35 Joint Strike Fighter, hailed as the pinnacle of modern military aviation, is one of the most expensive weapons programme in history. According to a report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) released in May, the total cost of the F‑35 programme is expected to exceed $2 trillion over its entire lifespan. Rising inflation, plans to extend the aircraft’s operational life, and persistent challenges in controlling costs have pushed this figure far above previous estimates. But is the fighter jet even worth spending that much money?