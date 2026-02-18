/Is Operation Midnight Hammer 2.0 coming? Why Trump chose F-35s, F-22s and F-16 fighter jets to pressure Iran

The F-35 is designed for deep strike operations and intelligence gathering within heavily contested airspace. Its stealth profile and advanced sensor fusion allow it to detect enemy radar networks while relaying real-time battlefield intelligence across joint military forces. The aircraft carries precision-guided munitions internally, reducing detection risks and making it suitable for missions targeting fortified nuclear or strategic installations. The integration of advanced weapons such as JASSM and LRASM enhances its multi-mission combat effectiveness. With a top speed of approximately Mach 1.6 (1,200 mph) under full internal weapons load, it combines stealth with operational reach. During Operation Midnight Hammer, the aircraft played a key role in penetrating defended airspace and conducting precision-target reconnaissance and strike coordination.