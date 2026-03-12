/Is Mojtaba Khamenei also dead? 'Ghost tapes' and zero public appearances spark IRGC propaganda cover up rumours

The foundation of this conspiracy lies in the devastating February 28 US-Israeli airstrikes. The bombardment on the Supreme Leader's central Tehran compound didn't just kill his father. It also killed Mojtaba’s mother, his wife, one of his sons, and several other family members.
At the most critical juncture in the history of the Islamic Republic, its new Supreme Leader is a ghost. Mojtaba Khamenei was officially elevated to the highest office on March 8, following the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Yet, days into his reign amidst a sprawling Middle Eastern war, Mojtaba has made zero physical public appearances. He has held no live press conferences, hosted no military parades, and met with no foreign dignitaries on camera, sparking intense speculation that he is either incapacitated or dead.
While the message is out, the messenger remains a complete ghost, and the broadcast itself has only deepened the conspiracy. The reason the audio is completely inconsistent across global networks, read by a woman on Persian state TV, a heavily accented male on Al Jazeera, and an American accent elsewhere, is because the statement was merely a written text read aloud by various news anchors over a static photograph. Mojtaba Khamenei did not provide his own voice for this address. This leaves the intelligence community with a massive, unsolvable problem: even if Tehran eventually releases an audio tape claiming to be Mojtaba, there is almost zero baseline to verify it. He has spent his entire adult life operating in the shadows of the security establishment. In fact, the only publicly known recording of his voice in existence is a brief, years-old, one-minute clip of him telling seminary students that his theology classes were canceled.
In today's AI world, anyone can use an AI software like Elevenlabs and create an entire speech in Khamenei's voice just for $11 a month. Audio is the easiest medium to manipulate in the world of AI and a country obsessed with camera and public appearances using audio tapes, is raising suspicions among the experts.
The foundation of this conspiracy lies in the devastating February 28 US-Israeli airstrikes. The bombardment on the Supreme Leader's central Tehran compound didn't just kill his father. It also killed Mojtaba’s mother, his wife, one of his sons, and several other family members. Iran's ambassador to Cyprus officially confirmed that Mojtaba was in the compound and was injured in the strikes. The severity of those injuries remains a tightly guarded state secret.
To quell the mounting panic that the Assembly of Experts had essentially elected a corpse, state media finally released Mojtaba's first "televised address" today, March 12. In it, he threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz and attack US bases. However, the broadcast only fueled the conspiracy. The release was a recorded tape lacking a live, verifiable camera presence. In the age of AI and deepfakes, an audio statement played over a graphic is not enough to prove the Commander-in-Chief is physically capable of running a war.
Iranian opposition groups in the diaspora are openly claiming that Mojtaba is actually in a deep coma, being treated in absolute secrecy. The theory suggests the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forced the Assembly of Experts to name Mojtaba as leader to maintain a facade of dynastic stability. By playing recorded tapes, the IRGC buys itself time to run the war machine on autopilot without having to admit to the Iranian public that their entire leadership structure was wiped out in a single night.
Within Iran, the silence is so deafening that commentators are beginning to draw uncomfortable theological parallels. Supporters are comparing his absence to the "occultation" of the 12th Imam, a messianic figure in Shia Islam who was hidden away by God to save his life. While state media tries to frame his hiding as a divine necessity, critics argue it exposes the severe fragility of a government relying on religious mysticism to cover up military vulnerability.
Even if Mojtaba is fully conscious and merely recovering from broken bones, staying off-camera is a tactical necessity. The US and Israel are actively executing a decapitation strategy against Iran's leadership. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have already publicly threatened to target anyone who replaces Ali Khamenei. Broadcasting live from a recognisable bunker or hospital would provide Israeli intelligence with the exact coordinates needed to finish the job.
The Islamic Republic is currently facing a massive legitimacy crisis. The ruling system was explicitly founded to overthrow the hereditary rule of the Shah, yet it just passed supreme power from father to son. For the IRGC to legitimise this highly controversial dynastic succession to a skeptical, war-weary Iranian public, they need a strong, visible leader. A recorded tape from a hidden bunker projects weakness, signaling to the world that the regime is terrified, fractured, and hiding in the dark.