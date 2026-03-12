/Is Mojtaba Khamenei also dead? 'Ghost tapes' and zero public appearances spark IRGC propaganda cover up rumours

While the message is out, the messenger remains a complete ghost, and the broadcast itself has only deepened the conspiracy. The reason the audio is completely inconsistent across global networks, read by a woman on Persian state TV, a heavily accented male on Al Jazeera, and an American accent elsewhere, is because the statement was merely a written text read aloud by various news anchors over a static photograph. Mojtaba Khamenei did not provide his own voice for this address. This leaves the intelligence community with a massive, unsolvable problem: even if Tehran eventually releases an audio tape claiming to be Mojtaba, there is almost zero baseline to verify it. He has spent his entire adult life operating in the shadows of the security establishment. In fact, the only publicly known recording of his voice in existence is a brief, years-old, one-minute clip of him telling seminary students that his theology classes were canceled.

In today's AI world, anyone can use an AI software like Elevenlabs and create an entire speech in Khamenei's voice just for $11 a month. Audio is the easiest medium to manipulate in the world of AI and a country obsessed with camera and public appearances using audio tapes, is raising suspicions among the experts.