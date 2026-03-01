/Is Khamenei REALLY dead? From Trump to Iranian regime, claims vs counterclaims but truth remains unclear — Who said what

Amid US-Israel strikes on Iran, confusion surrounds Khamenei’s status. Trump and Netanyahu claim he is dead, while Iran signals he is alive. Tehran calls the attack illegal and retaliates with strikes on US bases, sharply escalating West Asia tensions.
As Israel and US launched joint “preemptive attack” on Iran, the major question that followed was about the whereabouts of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Clearing the air, US President Donald Trump took to social media to claim that the Iranian leader is dead. However, counter claims followed in form of a cryptic post from Iranian regime's social media. As there is still no clarity on the well-being of Khamenei, here's a look at who said what
In a cryptic message in Persian, a X account linked to the Iranian leader shared a post that roughly translated to “in the name of Haider (may the peace be upon him). Social media users decoded the message as a hint that Khamenei was still alive or at least attempting to signal continuity. The phrase “In the name of Haydar (Haidar/Haider)” invokes Ali ibn Abi Talib, the first Shia Imam. It is often used by Iran's Supreme Leader to signify resistance, call to battle, bravery, and divine victory. Thus, the post might actually be an attempt by the regime to contradict the claims that Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. However, it has not clarified in clear terms
In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamanei is dead. He described him as “one of the most evil people in History”. Trump said that Khamenei’s death is justice for the people of Iran as well as Americans. Trump further claimed that Iranian leader could not escape as they were unable to avoid Israel and America's “Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems.”
Various Khamenei-linked accounts on X shared various posts featuring a poetic invocation of Shia figures—Moses confronting Pharaoh and Imam Ali wielding Zulfiqar against Israel. These posts symbolised divine justice against oppressors. Another post declared that 'Iran will respond'
In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there are “many signs” that Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is “no more.” Calling him a “tyrant” Netanyahu said in a televised address. He also said that Israeli forces had destroyed Khamenei’s compound and killed members of the Revolutionary Guard. He urged Iranian citizens “to flood the streets and finish the job.” He declared that Israel will create the conditions for the Iranian people to “free itself from the chains of dictatorship.”
In an interview with NBC News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that as per his knowledge Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is alive. He called the attack “unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate." “What we are doing is an act of self-defense, which is absolutely legal and legitimate,” he said, adding that the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is still alive “as far as I know.”
TRT World quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei saying that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are safe. It said that the remarks were made by Esmail Baghaei in an interview with US-based broadcaster ABC News. "Everything is being done in accordance with our plans, and our armed forces are conducting their defensive actions against this act of aggression that has been going on for the entire day," he said. The authenticity of the interview is not known
On Feb 28, the United States and Israel bombed several areas in Iran, including the capital, Tehran, in what they described as "preemptive attack." The operation was named Operation Lion's Roar by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US. The attacks came even as Iran and US negotiated a nuclear deal with the latest round of talks being wrapped up on Thursday. The attack also came eight months after Israel launched a 12-day war against Iran.
Iran retaliated by first launching missiles towards Israel. Then, it attacked several US bases in Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain. Explosions were also heard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jordan.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.