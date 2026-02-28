/Is Khamenei dead or alive? Shocking satellite images show his house completely destroyed after US-Israel bombings

If the Supreme Leader has indeed been killed in the decapitation strikes, it would trigger an immediate and chaotic succession crisis within the Islamic Republic. Khamenei holds ultimate constitutional authority over the military, the government, and the judiciary. His sudden death during an active, full-scale war would likely see the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seize absolute, unchecked control of the country, drastically increasing the unpredictability of Iran's military retaliation.