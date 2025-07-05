When Kansai International Airport first opened its runways to the world in 1994, it stood as a symbol of Japan’s engineering ambition, a man-made island rising from the depths of Osaka Bay, built to ease congestion on land and accommodate a growing international travel demand. Three decades later, that symbol is slowly sinking. While Kansai remains a vital gateway connecting Japan to over 90 global cities, the very seabed it rests upon is shifting beneath its foundations. Faced with accelerating subsidence, typhoon damage, and rising climate and seismic threats, the airport’s long-term survival is now in question, turning one of the world’s most celebrated transport hubs into a high-stakes test of infrastructure versus nature.