/Is Japan in danger? Understanding the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’ and its threat to the island nation

Japan’s location means it’s under continuous threat from multiple geological forces. The plates beneath the archipelago don’t just grind slowly — they store energy for decades and then release it violently. This is what causes the frequent earthquakes, underwater ruptures, and tsunamis.

In fact, Japan experiences over 1,500 earthquakes every year, most of them minor, but some like the 2011 Tōhoku quake were devastating. The possibility of a major earthquake striking the Nankai Trough or near Tokyo Bay is not a matter of if but when.

The same applies to Japan’s many active volcanoes. Mount Fuji, for example, hasn’t erupted since 1707, but is classified as active and closely monitored. Any future eruption near urban centers could disrupt air travel, water supplies, and communication networks across eastern Japan.