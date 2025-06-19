LOGIN
Is Israel part of Asia or Europe? Understanding the continental identity crisis

Published: Jun 19, 2025, 14:13 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 14:13 IST

From geopolitical conflict to scientific breakthroughs, Israel’s has always stunned the world, especially considering of its size. Yet there's one basic question which remains, confusing  many: which continent does it actually belong to?

1 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Amid the escalating tensions with Iran, Israel is back in global headlines again. From geopolitical conflict to scientific breakthroughs, Israel's has always stunned the world, especially considering of its size. Yet there's one basic question which remains, confusing many: which continent does it actually belong to?

Geographically Clear — Israel Is in Asia
2 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Geographically Clear — Israel Is in Asia

Going by strict geography, Israel is located in Western Asia, on the eastern edge of the Mediterranean Sea. It shares it's borders with Egypt (Africa), Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, hence placing it firmly in the Middle East region. The Sinai Peninsula connects the continents- Asia to Africa, but Israel is located to its northeast, not across it.

Why People Think It’s in Africa
3 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Why People Think It’s in Africa

This confusion, of Israel belonging to the African continent, partly arises from it's proximity to Egypt, which is in Africa. The shared borders with these African countries as well as the political ties with North African countries like Ethiopia and Morocco combined, reinforce this perception. The term MENA (Middle East and North Africa), often used in news coverage, but it further blurs the line.

The European Affiliation
4 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

The European Affiliation

Despite the country's Asian location, it is closely tied to Europe in many ways. For instance, it competes in UEFA Euro Cup, sends entries to Eurovision, and also engages in EU research programmes. As a result of the reginal politics, several Asian and Middle Eastern bodies exclude Israel, pushing it further towards European institutions.

A Cultural Crossroads
5 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

A Cultural Crossroads

Israel’s identity is influenced by a blend of various cultures. Its ancient history shows it's roots in Asia and Africa, while the large Jewish migrations from Europe post-Holocaust shaped the modern society of Israel. European Jews or Ashkenazi played a major role in its founding, establishment and Western influence remains strong in education and policy.

Continental Borders Aren’t Fixed
6 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Continental Borders Aren’t Fixed

Continents are human-defined. Like Turkey and Russia, which span both Europe and Asia, Israel straddles cultural and political lines. Its strategic location near three continents adds to the confusion, but maps still place it in Asia. While it is technically in Asia, Israel’s alignment with Europe and the Western world clouds public perception. The confusion isn’t just about geography—it reflects politics, history, and identity.

