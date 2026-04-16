Is Indonesia weighing US proposal to expand surveillance across its waters and territory? What it means for China

The proposal reportedly followed a February meeting between Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump in the White House. It envisages granting US military aircraft “blanket” overflight access for contingency operations, crisis response and joint exercises, significantly expanding operational flexibility in the region.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that while the two nations agreed on a defence cooperation partnership in a meeting on Monday, a Pentagon statement that followed it made no reference to overflights, although two Indonesian sources said the US proposal had previously been slated to be signed there.