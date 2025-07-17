Asteroid 2024 YR4 won’t hit Earth; however, it might hit the Moon in 2032, as per news reports. That could trigger a massive lunar blast and send debris flying through space, putting space satellites at risk. What happens next Here's what we know so far.
Asteroid 2024 YR4, a space rock about 200 feet wide, no longer threatens to hit Earth. Latest studies say its chance of hitting our planet in 2032 has dropped, but it still has a 4 per cent chance of striking the moon, raising new concerns for space equipment and satellites.
If 2024 YR4 hits the moon, the blast could throw up millions of kilograms of lunar debris into space. According to scientists, some of this debris could travel towards Earth, putting satellites in danger, as reported by University of Western Ontario astronomers.
If YR4 strikes, it would be the largest lunar impact in 5,000 years, and tis will be releasing energy equal to 6 million tonnes of TNT similar to a large nuclear blast. For comparison, the Hiroshima bomb was 15,000 tonnes of TNT. The resulting crater would be about 1 kilometre across.
Most debris from the impact would fall back onto the moon, but a small part up to 0.2 per cent could escape. This could send up to 100 million kilogrammes of rock into space. These fragments would travel at speeds up to 10 km/s, far faster than a bullet.
While Earth's atmosphere protects us, the lunar debris could threaten satellites used for communication, navigation, and weather forecasts. The biggest danger is to equipment in space, not to people on Earth, according to astronomy researchers.
If the debris enters Earth’s atmosphere, most of it will burn up, making a meteor shower visible from the ground. Only large pieces at least 1 metre across could reach the surface, but scientists expect these will be rare. The debris could still create a spectacle in the sky.
Right now, there is about a 4 per cent chance that 2024 YR4 will hit the moon in 2032. We will have more information when the asteroid is visible again in 2028. Until then, experts advise to keep watching space, as new data will tell us if this lunar crash will really happen or not.