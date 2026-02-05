/Is Donald Trump the 'most sued person in history'? Here's the list of major lawsuits against him

Donald Trump claims he is the most sued president, with multiple major lawsuits involving sexual assault, business fraud, emoluments, advisory commissions, and administrative appointments shaping his legal history in America.
US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday (Feb 5), said that he is "the most sued person in the history". According to the records, the American president has multiple major legal cases pending against him. Let's take a look at the major ones.`
Two related civil lawsuits by author E Jean Carroll alleging sexual assault, battery, and defamation were filed against Donald Trump. The current US president was found liable in separate trials and ordered to pay around $88 million in damages.
New York Attorney General sued Trump, family members, and Trump Organisation for financial fraud, alleging years of inflated asset valuations to mislead lenders and insurers. The trial court ordered disgorgement of approximately $350 million (the appeals court later voided this penalty while upholding the fraud findings).
Sued by the District of Columbia and Maryland, Donald Trump allegedly violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause by benefiting from foreign governments’ business at Trump properties. Ultimately, the case was dismissed as moot after Trump left office.
Jane / John Doe filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking to block Trump’s transgender military ban. The injunction request was rejected, and the case was dismissed.
ACLU alleged that Donald Trump violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act in how he formed the “Election Integrity” commission. Litigation addressed the legality of presidential advisory actions.
Leandra English sued over Trump’s appointment of Mick Mulvaney to lead the CFPB, claiming statutory violation. But the case was voluntarily dismissed after leadership changed.