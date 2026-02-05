LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Is Donald Trump the 'most sued person in history'? Here's the list of major lawsuits against him

Is Donald Trump the 'most sued person in history'? Here's the list of major lawsuits against him

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 01:19 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 01:19 IST

Donald Trump claims he is the most sued president, with multiple major lawsuits involving sexual assault, business fraud, emoluments, advisory commissions, and administrative appointments shaping his legal history in America.

Trump and lawsuits against him
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump and lawsuits against him

US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday (Feb 5), said that he is "the most sued person in the history". According to the records, the American president has multiple major legal cases pending against him. Let's take a look at the major ones.`

E Jean Carroll vs Donald J Trump
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

E Jean Carroll vs Donald J Trump

Two related civil lawsuits by author E Jean Carroll alleging sexual assault, battery, and defamation were filed against Donald Trump. The current US president was found liable in separate trials and ordered to pay around $88 million in damages.

New York Business Fraud Lawsuit
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

New York Business Fraud Lawsuit

New York Attorney General sued Trump, family members, and Trump Organisation for financial fraud, alleging years of inflated asset valuations to mislead lenders and insurers. The trial court ordered disgorgement of approximately $350 million (the appeals court later voided this penalty while upholding the fraud findings).

DC and Maryland vs Trump
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

DC and Maryland vs Trump

Sued by the District of Columbia and Maryland, Donald Trump allegedly violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause by benefiting from foreign governments’ business at Trump properties. Ultimately, the case was dismissed as moot after Trump left office.

Doe vs Trump
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Doe vs Trump

Jane / John Doe filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking to block Trump’s transgender military ban. The injunction request was rejected, and the case was dismissed.

American Civil Liberties Union vs Trump
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

American Civil Liberties Union vs Trump

ACLU alleged that Donald Trump violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act in how he formed the “Election Integrity” commission. Litigation addressed the legality of presidential advisory actions.

English vs Trump
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

English vs Trump

Leandra English sued over Trump’s appointment of Mick Mulvaney to lead the CFPB, claiming statutory violation. But the case was voluntarily dismissed after leadership changed.

Trending Photo

Is Donald Trump the 'most sued person in history'? Here's the list of major lawsuits against him
7

Is Donald Trump the 'most sued person in history'? Here's the list of major lawsuits against him

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League 2026
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League 2026

From Yuvraj Singh to Glenn Maxwell, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup fifty
5

From Yuvraj Singh to Glenn Maxwell, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup fifty

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026

From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest hundred in T20 World Cup
5

From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest hundred in T20 World Cup