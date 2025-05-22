(Photograph: Sagarmatha Sambaad )

Sagarmatha Sambaad

At a time of renewed diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan, a high-level climate summit in Kathmandu has again garnered attention. During the inaugural session of Nepal’s international climate dialogue, Sagarmatha Sambaad, China’s Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Xiao Jie, referred to Mount Everest exclusively by its Chinese name, 'Chomolungma,' ANI reported. The event was named after the Nepali term “Sagarmatha” and symbolically anchored Nepal’s stewardship of the world’s tallest peak. While the usage of “Chomolungma” may appear symbolic, it might holds deeper implications amid regional sensitivities.