Is Airbus A320 'Made in China'? Here’s what we know

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 29, 2025, 08:55 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 08:55 IST

1. Yes — Airbus Assembles A320-Family Jets in China, But Not Entirely Manufactures Them
Airbus does not “build” the A320 from scratch in China. Instead, it performs final assembly at its Tianjin plant. Major structural parts still come from Europe. China’s role is to integrate these components, complete cabin installation, conduct system tests, paint the aircraft, and deliver it to customers, mostly in Asia.

2. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line Has Been Operating Since 2008
Airbus opened the Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in Tianjin in 2008, its first commercial aircraft assembly facility outside Europe. The site officially assembles A319, A320, and A321 variants. This factory is a key part of Airbus’s global expansion strategy as demand for A320neo-family jets continues to rise.

3. A320 Parts Used in China Are Shipped From Europe
The aircraft assembled in China rely on large sections produced at Airbus facilities across Europe:

  • Wings → United Kingdom
  • Fuselage Sections → Germany & France
  • Nose & Cockpit → France
  • Vertical Tail → Spain
    China primarily joins and integrates these parts — the engineering and manufacturing originate in Europe.
4. All China-Assembled A320s Are Certified to Global Safety Standards
Airbus confirms that every aircraft assembled in Tianjin undergoes the same EASA and FAA certification requirements as those assembled in Hamburg or Toulouse. Safety, quality control, system testing, and flight checks follow identical procedures. There is no difference in airworthiness or performance between A320-family jets assembled in Europe or China.

5. Over 700+ Aircraft Have Already Been Delivered From China
Since 2008, the Tianjin line has delivered more than 700 Airbus A320-family jets to airlines across Asia. Demand has grown substantially, especially from Chinese and Southeast Asian carriers, making Tianjin one of Airbus’s busiest assembly centres.

6. India Operates A320-Family Jets Assembled at the China Plant
Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, operate A320-family aircraft that were assembled in Tianjin. Airlines do not distinguish between Tianjin-built or Europe-built A320s because all are functionally identical and meet the same global safety standards.

7. China Is Now Expanding to Build More A321neo Jets
Due to rising global demand, Airbus has expanded Tianjin’s capacity to include assembly of the A321neo, the longest and most advanced member of the A320 family. This makes China a major hub in Airbus’s narrow-body production, alongside Toulouse, Hamburg, and Mobile (USA).

