/Is Airbus A320 'Made in China'? Here’s what we know

Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, operate A320-family aircraft that were assembled in Tianjin. Airlines do not distinguish between Tianjin-built or Europe-built A320s because all are functionally identical and meet the same global safety standards.
Airbus does not “build” the A320 from scratch in China. Instead, it performs final assembly at its Tianjin plant. Major structural parts still come from Europe. China’s role is to integrate these components, complete cabin installation, conduct system tests, paint the aircraft, and deliver it to customers, mostly in Asia.
Airbus opened the Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in Tianjin in 2008, its first commercial aircraft assembly facility outside Europe. The site officially assembles A319, A320, and A321 variants. This factory is a key part of Airbus’s global expansion strategy as demand for A320neo-family jets continues to rise.
The aircraft assembled in China rely on large sections produced at Airbus facilities across Europe:
Airbus confirms that every aircraft assembled in Tianjin undergoes the same EASA and FAA certification requirements as those assembled in Hamburg or Toulouse. Safety, quality control, system testing, and flight checks follow identical procedures. There is no difference in airworthiness or performance between A320-family jets assembled in Europe or China.
Since 2008, the Tianjin line has delivered more than 700 Airbus A320-family jets to airlines across Asia. Demand has grown substantially, especially from Chinese and Southeast Asian carriers, making Tianjin one of Airbus’s busiest assembly centres.
Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, operate A320-family aircraft that were assembled in Tianjin. Airlines do not distinguish between Tianjin-built or Europe-built A320s because all are functionally identical and meet the same global safety standards.
Due to rising global demand, Airbus has expanded Tianjin’s capacity to include assembly of the A321neo, the longest and most advanced member of the A320 family. This makes China a major hub in Airbus’s narrow-body production, alongside Toulouse, Hamburg, and Mobile (USA).