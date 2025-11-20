/Is AI bubble a hoax? Nvidia's $31 billion profit report may hint where the world is going

When Nvidia announced a stellar profit of about $31.9 billion for its latest quarter, many breathed a sigh of relief: the AI boom might be more than hype. Still, with markets near historic highs, some analysts say the risk of a sharp correction remains real.
Nvidia reported revenue of $57 billion, up roughly 62 per cent year-on-year, and earnings around $31.9 billion, beating market expectations. Their data-centre segment alone hit over $51 billion. This strong performance helped reassure investors that the AI infrastructure boom is translating into real profits.
Global equity markets, including major US indices, are trading near historic highs. Many stocks associated with AI and technology have enjoyed rapid gains, with valuations elevated relative to past cycles. (See context in AI-bubble discussion.) When valuations are stretched and sentiment is euphoric, the chance of a sharp pull-back increases.
Beyond the current quarter, Nvidia projected Q4 revenue of about $65 billion, beating estimates around $61 billion. This raised hopes that growth is sustainable, which in turn can support equities. But it also raises questions about whether all that growth is already “priced in.”
On one hand, Nvidia’s earnings show that the AI boom isn’t purely speculative, major revenues are already being generated. On the other hand, multiple analysts caution that infrastructure spending may have already peaked for some use cases and that the link between AI hype and underlying productivity remains unproven in many sectors. In this sense, calling the “AI bubble” entirely a hoax would be premature but calling it risk-free would overstate things.
Because markets are at elevated levels, any disappointment, even small, in forward growth, profitability, or valuations could trigger a sharp retracement. Analysts note that:
Hence markets may be vulnerable despite the good news.
Because Nvidia is deeply embedded in the AI value-chain (chips, inference, data centres), its performance acts as a barometer for the wider tech sector. A strong result like this can lift sentiment broadly, but a misstep could hit hard. In other words: Nvidia’s earnings may have “saved” sentiment today, but they don’t guarantee future stability.
To judge whether the AI boom is sustained and whether corrections can be avoided, investors should monitor:
If any of these falter, the risk of a significant market draw-down remains.
Nvidia’s blockbuster earnings provided a strong counter-argument to the view that the AI boom was purely speculative. But the broader market is already at a high plateau, and experts warn that elevated valuations and narrow concentration leave it exposed. In short: the earnings gave markets breathing room, but did not eliminate the risk of a sharp correction.