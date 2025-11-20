/Is AI bubble a hoax? Nvidia's $31 billion profit report may hint where the world is going

Because markets are at elevated levels, any disappointment, even small, in forward growth, profitability, or valuations could trigger a sharp retracement. Analysts note that:

Much of Nvidia’s future growth depends on very large infrastructure investments (power, cooling, land) which face bottlenecks.

Concentration risk: A few major customers account for substantial portions of sales, which raises vulnerability.

Valuation premiums already reflect high expectations. Any shortfall could lead to big downside.

Hence markets may be vulnerable despite the good news.