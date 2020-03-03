Is 31-year-old Kohli ageing? An Indian bowling legend thinks so

The 31-year-old Kohli managed just 38 runs in the two Tests at an average of 9.50 in New Zealand. In the preceding limited overs series, he managed to score 180 runs including a half century, making it a forgettable tour for the India skipper.
(Photograph:Others)
(Photograph:Others)
"When your eyesight weakens then you have to work on your technique. The same ball which he used to pounce on so quickly, he's getting late on it now."
"The IPL will help him as the more he plays the better understanding and idea he'll get on how to deal with it," Kapil added.
(Photograph:AFP)