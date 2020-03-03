Is 31-year-old Kohli ageing? An Indian bowling legend thinks so

"With every big batsman there comes a phase. This is the age, after turning 30 everyone says there is a dip in the eyesight and that takes 6 months to a year to get used to it," Dev told ABP news.

"I think he (Kohli) needs to adjust his eyesight a bit. When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practice more," he added.