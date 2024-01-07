Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary: Revisiting some iconic dialogues of the actor
Actor Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the industry, Irrfan's untimely death left a huge void in the film industry that would be hard to fill. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, after a years-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour at the age of 54. Not only in Bollywood, but Irrfan managed to carve a niche with his versatility and phenomenal performance in Hollywood as well.
In his decades-long career, he has been part of many critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, D-Day, and Paan Singh Tomar, among others.
On his death anniversary, here's a look at some of his iconic dialogues.
The Lunchbox
One of Irrfan's most acclaimed films, The Lunchbox is a heartwarming story of two lonely souls who bond over letters and good food. Irrfan played the role of Saajan Fernandes, a lonely man who finds his companion in a suburban housewife who is deeply alone and both end up becoming friends over letters sent through a lunch box every day. Irrfan delivered a performance that is hard to forget, the movie received critical acclaim worldwide.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Life of Pi
Ang Lee's Academy Award-winning film, Life Of Pi has Irrfan playing the older version of Pi Patel, who finds a way to survive on a lifeboat with a Tiger. In the movie, Irrfan delivered some impactful dialogues that will forever be remembered.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Life in a metro
Anurag Basu musical drama narrated the story of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with issues like love, heartbreaks and struggles in urban life. In the movie, Irrfan Khan played the role of a straightforward and goofy character called Monty. Khan's character was paired opposite another stellar actor Konkona Sensharma. Irrfan's and Konkona's chemistry in the film remains memorable to this date.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Angrezi Medium
One of Irrfan's last movies,' Angrezi Medium' was an emotional tale. The film highlighted a father-daughter's relationship which made everyone shed a few tears. Irrfan's acting as Champak Bansal, a single-parent to Tarika (Radhika Bansal), is par excellence.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
The Namesake
Irrfan played a loving father and husband in Mira Nair's 'The Namesake'. The movie depicts the struggles of Ashoke played by Irrfan and Ashima Ganguli played by Tabu, the first-generation immigrants from the West Bengal, India to the United States, with their American-born children Gogol (Kal Penn) and Sonia (Sahira Nair)
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Qarib Qarib Single
Irrfan's another gem, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', The rom-com movie tells the story of Yogi and Jaya, who have met on an online dating website. The movie and the lead acting intrigued many and impressed audience and critics to a certain extent.