Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary: Revisiting some iconic dialogues of the actor

| Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 08:45 AM IST

Actor Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors in the industry, Irrfan's untimely death left a huge void in the film industry that would be hard to fill. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, after a years-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour at the age of 54. Not only in Bollywood, but Irrfan managed to carve a niche with his versatility and phenomenal performance in Hollywood as well.

In his decades-long career, he has been part of many critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, D-Day, and Paan Singh Tomar, among others.

On his death anniversary, here's a look at some of his iconic dialogues.