/Iron Dome Is just the beginning: Here’s what else Israel has in the sky

This is one of the most combat-tested missile defence systems in the world, which is meant for one of the most hostile regions on the planet. Its multilayered nature protects even if one layer fails. It has real-time AI coordination in multi-mission radar and command units. However, this is not 100 per cent efficient; it fails to intercept roughly 10 out of every 100 missiles. Still, this makes it one of the most successful missile defence unit, if not the most successful one.