/Iron Dome Is just the beginning: Here’s what else Israel has in the sky

Israel’s missile defence is built on a three-tiered triad system designed to intercept threats ranging from short-range rockets to long-range ballistic missiles. Each layer plays a distinct role, forming a seamless defensive shield over the country.
Iron Dome consists of three parts: A radar detection system which predicts incoming rockets, a control centre that calculates the threat potential from incoming rockets, and a missile firing unit which launches missiles to shoot them down. This is highly mobile and used for short and medium-range missiles with a range of 4-70 km. It has a fast reaction time with 90 per cent interception success in history.
David Sling, also known as the Magic Wand, has been operational since 2017. It is used for medium to long-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones with a range carrying 40-300 km. Mostly used against Hezbollah's precision-guided missiles, Syrian rockets, and Iranian drones
These are mostly used for long-range ballistic missiles that are launched from Iran and have a range of approximately 2,400 km. It has been operational since 2000 and is known as Arrow 2. It has been replaced by an exo-atmosphere missile defence, Arrow-3, which hits an incoming missile in space. The latest version of this is in development.
This is one of the most combat-tested missile defence systems in the world, which is meant for one of the most hostile regions on the planet. Its multilayered nature protects even if one layer fails. It has real-time AI coordination in multi-mission radar and command units. However, this is not 100 per cent efficient; it fails to intercept roughly 10 out of every 100 missiles. Still, this makes it one of the most successful missile defence unit, if not the most successful one.