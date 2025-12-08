/Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow: Inside Israel’s multi-layer missile defence shield

According to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, it has intercepted more than 5,000 rockets with an over 90 per cent success rate since becoming operational in 2011. It is described as the 'most deployed air defence system' and the only combat-proven, multi-mission interceptor capable of defeating SHORAD, C-RAM and precision-guided munitions in high-density salvos, day or night and in all weather. The system also differentiates between threats that will hit defended areas and those falling into open terrain, thereby reducing unnecessary launches.