Israel’s missile-defence architecture is built as a layered system, some of the most important components of this system are Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow. Each tier intercepts threats at different ranges and altitudes, forming an integrated protective structure for population centres, strategic sites and deployed forces. The systems are jointly developed with American partners including Raytheon (RTX), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Lockheed Martin, and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, with all technical details in this article attributed exclusively to the official sources you provided.
According to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, it has intercepted more than 5,000 rockets with an over 90 per cent success rate since becoming operational in 2011. It is described as the 'most deployed air defence system' and the only combat-proven, multi-mission interceptor capable of defeating SHORAD, C-RAM and precision-guided munitions in high-density salvos, day or night and in all weather. The system also differentiates between threats that will hit defended areas and those falling into open terrain, thereby reducing unnecessary launches.
Rafael states that I-Dome is an integrated system, with all system components installed in one single truck, It consists of a wheeled chassis launcher (6*6 truck chassis) with 10 Iron Dome interceptors, a radar, and a Battle Management & Control (BMC) operating station. The naval C-Dome version, tested and operational in the Israeli Navy, delivers full hemispheric coverage for ships and coastal protection, engaging multiple threats simultaneously without major vessel modification.
Iron Dome uses the Tamir missile, which is described as a short-range interceptor with electro-optical sensors, steering fins and a proximity-fuzed blast warhead. Ten Israeli batteries each deploy 20 Tamir missiles, with a defended area of nearly 60 square miles per battery.
David’s Sling was jointly developed by Rafael and RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), became operational in 2017. According to RTX, it provides terminal-phase defence against tactical ballistic missiles, medium- and long-range rockets, drones and cruise missiles. Its Stunner interceptor uses an AESA radar and a hit-to-kill mechanism with no warhead. RTX notes that Stunner can defeat 92 per cent of the global short-range ballistic missile inventory and is in full-rate production.
The Arrow systems are a joint product of IAI and US aerospace giant Boeing. Israel Aerospace Industries describes Arrow as the world’s first operational national anti-tactical ballistic missile defence system. Arrow 3, its latest interceptor, is a two-stage, hit-to-kill system designed to counter long-range ballistic threats, including those carrying weapons of mass destruction. IAI notes that Arrow systems are combat proven as they intercepted dozens of missiles during the 2023–24 'Iron Swords' conflict, demonstrating their operational maturity.
THAAD is manufactured by the American aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin. Lockheed Martin states that THAAD is the only US system capable of intercepting missiles both inside and outside the atmosphere. In 2024, THAAD deployed to Israel by the US was used to attempt an interception of a projectile launched from Yemen. The system is designed to counter short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.