Iron Beam vs UAV swarms: How laser defences can neutralise mass attacks

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 27, 2025, 16:40 IST | Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 16:40 IST

Iron Beam offers a revolutionary defence against UAV swarms by using a 100kW laser to destroy targets at the speed of light. With a cost of just $3.50 per shot and an infinite magazine, it integrates with Iron Dome to neutralise mass drone attacks efficiently.

The Threat of Swarm Attacks Overwhelming Traditional Defences
1 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

The Threat of Swarm Attacks Overwhelming Traditional Defences

Drone swarms use saturation tactics, launching dozens of cheap UAVs simultaneously to exhaust missile batteries. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems notes that traditional interceptors, limited by supply and reload times, struggle to keep up with these mass waves.

Engagement at Speed of Light Zero Delay Interception
2 / 10
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Engagement at Speed of Light Zero Delay Interception

Iron Beam hits targets instantly, travelling at the speed of light to destroy threats. That this near-zero delay allows the system to switch between multiple incoming drones in milliseconds, far faster than kinetic interceptors.

An Infinite Magazine No Reloads Required
3 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

An Infinite Magazine No Reloads Required

Unlike missile systems that need physical reloading, Iron Beam has an 'unlimited magazine' as long as it has power. The Times of Israel confirms this allows it to fire continuously against endless waves of drones without pausing to restock.

Cost-Effective Defence $3.50 vs $50,000
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Cost-Effective Defence $3.50 vs $50,000

While an Iron Dome Tamir missile costs roughly $50,000, an Iron Beam shot costs just the price of electricity about $3.50. Jewish Insider highlights this economic advantage, making it sustainable to shoot down cheap drone swarms.

AI Auto-Tracking Managing Multiple Targets
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

AI Auto-Tracking Managing Multiple Targets

The system uses advanced AI to detect and track dozens of targets simultaneously. WION explains that its algorithms prioritise the most dangerous threats in a swarm, automatically directing the laser to neutralise them one by one.

Pinpoint Precision Focus on a Coin-Sized Area
6 / 10
(Photograph: www.rafael.co)

Pinpoint Precision Focus on a Coin-Sized Area

Iron Beam focuses its 100kW laser onto an area the size of a coin (approx 25mm). Rafael states this extreme precision allows it to burn through critical components like motors or wings of UAVs, ensuring a 'hard kill' even on small targets.

Integrating with Iron Dome Handling Short-Range Leaks
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Integrating with Iron Dome Handling Short-Range Leaks

Iron Beam acts as a complementary layer to the Iron Dome. The Stratfor Worldview report notes that lasers will handle the bulk of short-range drone fire, saving Iron Dome missiles for more complex, longer-range rocket threats.

David’s Sling Partnership Layered Defence Network
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

David’s Sling Partnership Layered Defence Network

For larger, higher-altitude threats, Iron Beam integrates with David’s Sling. Globes reports that this multi-layered network ensures that if a laser cannot penetrate a hardened target or weather blocks it, a kinetic missile takes over instantly.

Weather Limitations
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Weather Limitations

The Fog Challenge Lasers struggle in heavy cloud, rain, or fog due to beam dispersion. The Times of Israel notes that during poor visibility, the system seamlessly hands over targets to the radar-guided Iron Dome, ensuring no gap in protection.

Deployment in 2025 Changing the Rules of Engagement
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Deployment in 2025 Changing the Rules of Engagement

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has confirmed operational delivery by December 2025. Fox News reports that this deployment will fundamentally shift the battlefield, turning the tide against the tactic of cheap, mass-produced drone terror.

