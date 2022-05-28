Iran's underground drone fleet in Zagros mountain: See pictures

Updated: May 28, 2022, 09:12 PM(IST)

Iran's state TV said the flagship of the fleet was the "Kaman-22", a drone equipped with missiles and able to fly at least 2,000 kilometres.

Iran began developing UAVs in the 1980s

Iranian state television broadcast footage of an Air Force base for drones under the Zagros mountain range in the west of the country.

The exact location of the base was not revealed, although the TV reporter said he travelled on a helicopter for nearly 40 minutes from the city of Kermanshah to reach it.

Iran started developing drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in the 1980s during its eight-year war with Iraq.

(Photograph:AFP)