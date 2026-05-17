/'Iran's new 'vessel declaration' rule': What it means for global oil shipping

The declaration rule is widely seen as Iran's primary diplomatic leverage in ceasefire and sanctions-relief negotiations with the United States. By formalising control over Hormuz traffic rather than simply blocking it, Tehran believes it has created a sustainable bargaining chip that stops short of full escalation. European diplomats are in active talks with Tehran to negotiate a transit framework. The question is whether Washington, which has already clashed militarily with Iran in the Strait, will allow Iran to institutionalise control over the world's most important oil highway.