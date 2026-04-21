/Iranian cargo ship seized by US was likely carrying 'dual use items' from China? What reports say and why it is dangerous

The US seized Iran-linked cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman, citing suspected dual-use materials. United States Central Command said USS Spruance disabled it. Iran condemned the move as “piracy” and retaliated with drone strikes, escalating tensions.
The US on Sunday (Apr 19) opened fire and took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman. In retaliation, Iran launched drone attacks on American warships. It is now being reported that the cargo ship Touska was loaded at Gaolan port in Zhuhai, China and was likely carrying "dual-use items" that could be repurposed for military use.
News agency Reuters quoted US maritime security sources and said that the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska is likely to have what Washington deems "dual-use items" that could be used by the military onboard. According to AIS data provided by the global intelligence company Kpler mentioned in A Washington Post report, the ship was traveling back from Gaolan port is in Zhuhai, a city on China’s southeastern coast. US has not yet revealed what materials were on the ship.
The Touska ship is in full custody of US Marines. Touska - the small container ship - is a part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) group. It was intercepted 30 miles south of the coast of Iran.
Dual-use items are goods, software, and technology that can be used for both civilian and military applications. While it has not been revealed what the ship was carrying, the Washington Post reported that the Gaolan port was known for loading chemicals including sodium perchlorate, that it said was "a key precursor for solid rocket fuel that Iran needs for its missile program."
In a Truth Social Post, Trump had said that US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the vessel TOUSKA after it ignored warnings to stop. In a statement released on Sunday, US Central Command said that the USS Spruance intercepted the Iranian-flagged “Touska” as it traveled towards an Iranian port “in violation of the blockade.” CENTCOM added that the USS Spruance “disabled Touska’s propulsion” by firing several rounds into the engine room.
In an official statement, Iran’s foreign ministry described the incident as a “criminal and illegal" attack. The statement highlighted the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian vessel and its sailors, crew, and their families and called the incident a "piratical act" by the US. A day ago, Iran’s Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters issued a statement and said that the US violated the ceasefire by attacking its commercial ships and that they would “soon retaliate against this armed piracy.”
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