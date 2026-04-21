/Iranian cargo ship seized by US was likely carrying 'dual use items' from China? What reports say and why it is dangerous

In an official statement, Iran’s foreign ministry described the incident as a “criminal and illegal" attack. The statement highlighted the necessity of the immediate release of the Iranian vessel and its sailors, crew, and their families and called the incident a "piratical act" by the US. A day ago, Iran’s Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters issued a statement and said that the US violated the ceasefire by attacking its commercial ships and that they would “soon retaliate against this armed piracy.”

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