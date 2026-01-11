Iran’s comments raise the prospect that American facilities in the Middle East, already tense due to past exchanges, could be drawn into broader conflict.
Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has issued a stark warning that if the United States were to attack Tehran, Iran would consider US military bases and Israel as 'legitimate targets' for retaliation. The threat came as widespread protests continue in Iran, and US President Donald Trump repeatedly signalled that the US stands 'ready to help'. Iran’s comments raise the prospect that American facilities in the Middle East, already tense due to past exchanges, could be drawn into broader conflict. Here is a list of the 7 main US military bases in the middle east:
Al Udeid Air Base, located near Doha, is the largest US installation in the Middle East. The 24-hectare base, hosts the forward headquarters of US Central Command and around 10,000 American troops, directing US operations in a huge swathe of territory stretching from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east. Its size and strategic role make it a focal point for power projection in the region and a potential target in any escalation.
Naval Support Activity Bahrain is home to the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which oversees maritime operations throughout the Gulf, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. This base is central to naval patrols of critical waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments pass.
In Kuwait, Camp Arifjan serves as a key logistics and supply hub for US forces throughout the Middle East, while Ali Al Salem Air Base supports air operations and provides refuelling and transport facilities. Both installations are essential for sustaining operations in Iraq, Syria and beyond.
The Al Dhafra Air Base, situated south of UAE capital Abu Dhabi and shared with the UAE Air Force, is a critical US Air Force hub that has supported key missions against the Islamic State. It hosts significant US Air Force detachments, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance units.
In Iraq, Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province and Erbil Air Base in the northern region are important for US operations and cooperation with Iraqi and Kurdish forces. Iranian missile strikes targeted the base in 2020, in retaliation, opens new tab for the Ain al-Asad US killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The Erbil air base supports US military efforts by providing a secure location for training, intelligence sharing, and logistical coordination in northern Iraq, according to the congressional report.
Prince Sultan Air Base, south of Riyadh, hosts US air defence systems and supports aircraft operations. Its proximity to Iran places it within the range of medium-range missiles, making it strategically significant in any conflict scenario.
Located in Azraq, 100 kilometres northeast of the capital Amman, the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base hosts the US Air Forces Central's 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing which engages in missions across the Levant, according to a 2024 report in the library of Congress.