/Iran War: Why Russia's S-300 couldn't survive Israel's Blue Sparrow missile

This is exactly the flaw the Israeli Blue Sparrow Air-Launched Ballistic Missile (ALBM) was built to exploit. Dropped from an F-15 fighter jet hundreds of miles away, the Blue Sparrow uses a quasi-ballistic trajectory to shoot out of the atmosphere. Once it aligns with the target, the re-entry vehicle detaches and plunges completely vertically. It doesn't fly at the S-300; it drops straight down the "Cone of Silence," entirely bypassing the Tombstone’s scanning geometry.