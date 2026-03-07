/Iran War: What is 'Gatling Gun' onboard USS George H.W Bush? Understanding 4,500-round-per-minute weapon guarding the carrier

The most terrifying aspect of the Phalanx is that it does not require a human to pull the trigger. In a combat scenario like the Iran War, human reaction time is simply too slow to stop a missile traveling at Mach 3. Once the system is switched to "autonomous mode," its onboard computer instantly detects, tracks, evaluates, and engages targets entirely on its own, shredding the threat before the crew even realizes they were under attack.