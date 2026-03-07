/Iran War: What does Trump's 'unconditional surrender' ultimatum mean for IRGC?

This is the terrifying flip side of Trump’s ultimatum. Military strategists warn that if you tell a deeply entrenched, heavily armed regime that they have zero chance of survival, you remove any incentive for them to show restraint. If the IRGC knows they are going to be wiped out regardless of whether they surrender or fight, they are highly likely to unleash their most devastating, apocalyptic weapons, including mining the Strait of Hormuz or firing their remaining ballistic stockpiles at Gulf desalination plants.