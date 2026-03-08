/Iran War: Understanding the terrifying 'mach 5' physics of Blue Sparrow missile that killed Ali Khamenei

Ali Khamenei was reportedly inside his heavily fortified, multi-story leadership compound in the Pasteur district of Tehran. A standard gravity bomb would only scratch the surface of such a facility. But because the Blue Sparrow drops from the edge of space, its sheer kinetic velocity acts as an unstoppable penetrator. The physics are terrifying: the mass of the warhead combined with Mach 5 speed allows it to slice through reinforced concrete and steel like butter before detonating deep underground.