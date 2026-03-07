/Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei was impotent? WikiLeaks reveals UK doctors cured him despite 'Death to England' chants

As Mojtaba prepares to take the throne amidst a devastating war with the US and Israel, he is facing intense opposition from within his own regime. Rivals are warning against a "hereditary monarchy."
With Ali Khamenei dead, his 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly being elevated by the Assembly of Experts as Iran's new Supreme Leader. However, his ascension is bringing an explosive, highly classified secret back into the spotlight: the fiercely anti-Western Khamenei dynasty reportedly relied on British doctors to secure their bloodline.
The evidence stems from a classified 2008 US State Department diplomatic briefing sent to the US Embassy in London, which was later exposed by WikiLeaks. The intelligence dossier paints a picture of a succession crisis within the Khamenei family long before the current war.
According to the leaked US intelligence, after Mojtaba married Zahra Haddad-Adel in 2004, he faced immense family pressure to produce an heir. However, the cables reveal he suffered from a severe "impotency problem" that Iranian domestic medicine could not cure.
Despite the regime's intense, public hatred of the West and routine chants of “Death to England” the intelligence reports detail that Mojtaba made at least four highly classified trips to the United Kingdom for advanced fertility treatments.
The US diplomatic cable specifically names two of London's most elite, ultra-expensive private medical facilities: the Wellington Hospital and the Cromwell Hospital. The final medical trip reportedly lasted for two full months.
The treatments in London were a success. The US files note that immediately following that final two-month stay in the UK, Mojtaba's wife became pregnant. They returned to Iran and had a son, named Ali, after his grandfather. For Iranian dissidents, the irony is glaring: the "pure" Islamic succession of the hardline Khamenei dynasty was functionally saved by Western science.
As Mojtaba prepares to take the throne amidst a devastating war with the US and Israel, he is facing intense opposition from within his own regime. Rivals are warning against a "hereditary monarchy." Resurfacing his reliance on British hospitals and the massive wealth required to access them, shatters his carefully curated image as an uncompromising, anti-Western hardliner just as he needs total loyalty from his military.