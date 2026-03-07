/Iran War: Is Trump sending USS George H.W. Bush to the Red Sea as a 3rd carrier?

The US Navy is actively preparing the USS George H.W. Bush for deployment to the Middle East theater, which would create a historic concentration of American naval firepower.
If the deployment order is finalized, it will mark an unprecedented show of force. The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in the Arabian Gulf, and the USS Gerald R. Ford just arrived in the Red Sea. Adding the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) would mean three American nuclear-powered aircraft carriers operating simultaneously in the region, a concentration of firepower unseen in modern history.
This is no longer just a Pentagon rumor. On Thursday, March 5, the USS George H.W. Bush successfully completed its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. This grueling exercise is the final combat certification required before a deployment. Following the drills, Rear Adm. Walker officially declared the strike group “ready to deploy today.”
The urgency to spin up the Bush is directly tied to the movements of the USS Gerald R. Ford. On March 5, the Navy released images of the Ford and the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge transiting the Suez Canal, moving from the Mediterranean into the Red Sea. With the Ford moving closer to the Iranian theater, the Bush is needed to reinforce the region and cover the exposed flanks.
While the primary target of Operation Epic Fury is Iran, the Red Sea positioning is highly strategic. Reports suggest that if the Bush deploys, it may be tasked with locking down the eastern Mediterranean or the Red Sea to neutralise any attacks from the Yemeni Houthis should they join the hostilities. Securing this chokepoint is critical as global shipping continues to reroute.
The US needs more carriers simply because they are running out of tactical airpower for a war this massive. CENTCOM reports that in just the first week of the campaign, over 3,000 targets have been hit, 43 Iranian ships have been severely damaged or sunk, and 80% of Iran's air defences have been disabled. A sustained campaign of this scale requires the combined strike capabilities of multiple Carrier Air Wings.
Even with its combat certifications complete, deploying a floating city takes time. The Wall Street Journal reported that the "spin-up" orders were given weeks ago, but the Bush still has to physically cross the Atlantic. Military analysts project it will take roughly two to three weeks for the massive vessel to reach the Mediterranean or Red Sea, meaning it will likely arrive just as the war enters its critical fourth week.
Behind this massive show of force is a quiet crisis within the US Navy: severe fleet fatigue. The USS Gerald R. Ford has been deployed since June 2025 and is currently operating past 240 days at sea. If it remains deployed into late April, it will break post-Vietnam era records. Pushing the USS George H.W. Bush into the theater is just as much about eventually relieving an exhausted crew as it is about applying maximum pressure on Tehran.