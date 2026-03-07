Artificial intelligence has sharply accelerated the US military’s ability to identify and strike targets. Integrated into the Pentagon’s Project Maven, AI systems analyse vast intelligence streams from satellites, drones and surveillance feeds. Reports indicate that more than 1,000 targets were identified and prioritised in the first 24 hours of the US-Iran operation using these tools. The Maven Smart System, built by Palantir, generates real-time insights from classified data, while Anthropic’s AI tool Claude, which was recently banned by the Pentagon, was embedded to aid target selection. Military planners say such technology compresses the “kill chain,” drastically reducing the time from detection to attack.

