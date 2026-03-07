/Iran War: How many fighter jets can the 1,04,000-ton USS George H.W. Bush carry?

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran ‘will be hit very hard,’ with certain areas of the country under consideration for ‘complete destruction and certain death’. Tensions in the Middle East intensified on the eighth day of the conflict, as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected the US call for unconditional surrender, calling it a “dream they should take to their grave". Additionally, the United States is reportedly preparing to deploy a third aircraft carrier to the region, with USS George H.W. Bush (CVN‑77) having completed its pre-deployment training. The carrier, along with its escorting warships and air wing, recently concluded the composite unit training exercise required for national tasking. Times of Israel, quoting Fox News, said that the carrier strike group 'is expected to deploy soon' and head to the eastern Mediterranean, where US's largest carrier, Gerald R. Ford, was recently stationed.

