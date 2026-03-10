LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Iran war: How Israel’s Blue Sparrow missile goes to space before striking targets

Iran war: How Israel’s Blue Sparrow missile goes to space before striking targets

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 10, 2026, 15:25 IST | Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 15:25 IST

Israel's 1.9-tonne Blue Sparrow is an air-launched ballistic missile that travels to the edge of space before descending at extreme speed to bypass air defences and hit targets 2,000 km away.

Hits 2,000 km range
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Hits 2,000 km range

The Blue Sparrow is an advanced air-launched ballistic weapon capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometres away. A fighter jet launches the munition from a safe stand-off distance, keeping the pilot outside the reach of enemy air defences.

Weighs nearly 1.9 tonnes
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Weighs nearly 1.9 tonnes

The weapon measures roughly 6.5 metres in length and weighs nearly 1.9 tonnes upon launch. It is typically carried and fired by McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft during high-altitude combat operations.

Exits the Earth's atmosphere
3 / 7

Exits the Earth's atmosphere

A powerful booster rocket propels the missile high above the atmosphere immediately after launch. It follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, travelling to the very edge of space before initiating its descent towards the designated target.

Descends at extreme speed
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

Descends at extreme speed

Upon re-entering the atmosphere, the missile plunges vertically towards the ground at extremely high velocity. Onboard guidance systems continuously make micro-adjustments during this terminal phase to ensure a direct and precise hit.

Bypasses air defence networks
5 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin/ Representative Image)

Bypasses air defence networks

The steep trajectory and extreme descent speed drastically reduce the reaction time available to conventional anti-aircraft batteries. This unique flight profile makes it exceptionally difficult for ground-based systems to detect and intercept the threat.

Began as target missile
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Began as target missile

The weapon was originally developed to simulate incoming Soviet-era Scud missiles during Israeli defence drills. It allowed the military to test the effectiveness of its own Arrow anti-ballistic missile defence shield under realistic combat conditions.

Three Sparrow family variants
7 / 7

Three Sparrow family variants

The munition belongs to a broader family of aerospace systems that includes the Black Sparrow and Silver Sparrow. Engineers later adapted the platform from a simple testing tool into a highly lethal operational strike weapon.

Trending Photo

Global strategic oil reserves explained: How long US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and UK can survive an oil supply crisis
8

Global strategic oil reserves explained: How long US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and UK can survive an oil supply crisis

'Trump was RIGHT': How Iran War proved that Europe was using US as a 'watchman' in the name of NATO military alliance
7

'Trump was RIGHT': How Iran War proved that Europe was using US as a 'watchman' in the name of NATO military alliance

'400+ km range, deadly, all-domain ops': What is PrSM missile & why did US deploy it for the first time in Iran war?
6

'400+ km range, deadly, all-domain ops': What is PrSM missile & why did US deploy it for the first time in Iran war?

Vijay-Sangeetha love story: How a fan became his wife
6

Vijay-Sangeetha love story: How a fan became his wife

The cruise missile behind Iran strikes: What made Tomahawk missiles the US’s first-strike weapon in Iran?
9

The cruise missile behind Iran strikes: What made Tomahawk missiles the US’s first-strike weapon in Iran?