/Iran war: How Israel’s Blue Sparrow missile goes to space before striking targets

The Blue Sparrow is an advanced air-launched ballistic weapon capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometres away. A fighter jet launches the munition from a safe stand-off distance, keeping the pilot outside the reach of enemy air defences.
The weapon measures roughly 6.5 metres in length and weighs nearly 1.9 tonnes upon launch. It is typically carried and fired by McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft during high-altitude combat operations.
A powerful booster rocket propels the missile high above the atmosphere immediately after launch. It follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, travelling to the very edge of space before initiating its descent towards the designated target.
Upon re-entering the atmosphere, the missile plunges vertically towards the ground at extremely high velocity. Onboard guidance systems continuously make micro-adjustments during this terminal phase to ensure a direct and precise hit.
The steep trajectory and extreme descent speed drastically reduce the reaction time available to conventional anti-aircraft batteries. This unique flight profile makes it exceptionally difficult for ground-based systems to detect and intercept the threat.
The weapon was originally developed to simulate incoming Soviet-era Scud missiles during Israeli defence drills. It allowed the military to test the effectiveness of its own Arrow anti-ballistic missile defence shield under realistic combat conditions.
The munition belongs to a broader family of aerospace systems that includes the Black Sparrow and Silver Sparrow. Engineers later adapted the platform from a simple testing tool into a highly lethal operational strike weapon.