/Iran War: How India built its own version of Israel's missile from space 'Blue Sparrow'

When Israel's Blue Sparrow missile successfully bypassed Iran’s Russian-made radar systems and decimated the Supreme Leader's bunker, the global defense community went into shock. Originally designed as a "dummy" target to test Israel's Arrow defense shield, the 1,900kg missile was weaponized to drop vertically from the edge of space at hypersonic speeds. But while the West panicked, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was already intimately familiar with the weapon's terrifying physics.
Using the exact same booster, engine, and quasi-ballistic body of the Blue Sparrow, Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems developed a highly classified, battle-ready offensive derivative known as the ROCKS missile. In India, this weapon is designated as the Crystal Maze 2. It possesses the same ability to strike deep underground, high-value targets in completely GPS-denied environments.
India hasn't just purchased the blueprints; they have actively fired the weapon. In April 2024, the IAF successfully test-fired the ROCKS (Crystal Maze 2) missile from a frontline Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The test proved that Indian pilots could launch this "missile from space" from safe, stand-off distances, perfectly mirroring the tactics the Israeli Air Force just used against Iran.
The true terror of the ROCKS/Sparrow technology is its flight path. Instead of flying low like a BrahMos cruise missile, it shoots up into the stratosphere and drops almost vertically. This means India now possesses a weapon that can completely blind and bypass the advanced Chinese and Pakistani surface-to-air missile (SAM) networks, as those systems are designed to scan the horizon, not the edge of space.
With a range of over 250 to 300 kilometers, the integration of the ROCKS missile means an Indian Su-30MKI jet can take off, fly within the safety of Indian airspace, and completely vaporize heavily fortified terror launchpads or command bunkers deep inside Pakistan without ever crossing the Line of Control (LoC).
The defence partnership is accelerating rapidly. During Prime Minister Modi's recent diplomatic engagements with Tel Aviv in early 2026, leaked intelligence reports indicate Israel offered India an even larger derivative of the Sparrow family: the Golden Horizon. This massive air-launched ballistic missile reportedly boasts a staggering range of up to 2,000 kilometers, effectively turning India's fighter jets into strategic, continent-spanning bombers.
Perhaps the most crucial aspect of this geopolitical alliance is that New Delhi is refusing to rely entirely on imports. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, the Indian government is actively exploring the domestic production of these quasi-ballistic missiles. By integrating India-sourced components with Israel's Blue Sparrow technology, the IAF is securing an unstoppable, localized arsenal for any future two-front war.