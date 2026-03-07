/Iran war: How did Strait of Hormuz become most dangerous waterway in the world for US & global shipping?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned it is prepared to confront American naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, raising tensions in one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors. A spokesman for the Guards said they were ‘waiting for their presence’ after Washington suggested that the US Navy could escort oil tankers through the strategic waterway. The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump indicating that American warships might be deployed to protect commercial shipping as the war with Iran disrupts energy flows through the Gulf. Tehran responded directly, with an IRGC spokesman challenging Washington to send its navy if it intends to guarantee safe passage for tankers through the strait.