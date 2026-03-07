/Iran War: Could nuclear fallout reach India if US bombs Tehran's atomic sites?

This is where geography saves the Indian subcontinent. India's western border is roughly 2,000 to 2,500 kilometres away from Iran's primary nuclear sites. While the wind would push the radiological dust east, the heavy, dangerous radioactive isotopes would drop out of the sky within a few hundred kilometres, mostly contaminating Iranian and Afghan territory. By the time the wind currents reached Indian airspace, the radiation would be severely diluted, posing virtually no direct threat of acute radiation sickness to Indian citizens.