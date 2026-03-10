As crop yields drop and food prices spike, the global reaction will not be cooperation; it will be protectionism. We saw this during the 2022 Ukraine war, and we will see it again now. Major agricultural producers will panic and instantly implement export bans on staples like wheat, rice, and sugar to protect their own domestic populations from inflation. This geopolitical hoarding will trigger a cascade of starvation and unrest in import-dependent nations, particularly across sub-Saharan Africa and the poorer regions of the Global South.