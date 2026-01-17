/Iran vs the Middle East: How many states actually rank among the world’s top arms exporters?

Türkiye has emerged as another Middle Eastern exporter, ranked 11th globally with a 1.7 per cent share of major arms exports. Between 2015–19 and 2020–24, Turkish exports grew by 103 per cent, reflecting Ankara’s investment in indigenous defence production and expanding market reach. Türkiye’s export footprint well exceeds Iran’s in both growth rate and global engagement. Turkey exports arms around the world, with 33 per cent going to its Middle Eastern neighbours and another 32 per cent to states in Asia and Oceania in 2020–24. In addition, Türkiye’s exports to Europe grew by 469 per cent and those to Africa by 296 per cent between 2015–19 and 2020–24. The growth in exports to Europe was primarily due to transfers to Ukraine +1460 per cent, says SIPRI.

