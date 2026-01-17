/Iran‑Venezuela drone network: How Caracas built indigenous UAVs on Iranian designs

The drone programme began under Hugo Chávez with a $28 million contract for Mohajer‑2 kits, later expanded under Maduro. Chávez framed the effort as defensive, citing collaboration with allies such as Russia, China, and Iran. According to Reuters, he had said, “Of course we're doing it, and we have the right to. We are a free and independent country.” Reports suggest the programme could allow Venezuela to become a regional hub for Iranian-style UAV production.

