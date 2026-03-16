/Iran uses 'dancing missile' Sejjil against US-Israel: What makes it different?

Sejjil missiles also have variants. The missiles being used in the current war are Sejjil-2 with improved navigation, which includes integrated GPS and inertial guidance. Reports suggest that Iran is now testing a three-stage Sejjil-3 with an extended range of up to 4,000 km. Experts say that the use of the Sejjil for the first time might not be a sign of strength but desperation on the part of Iran.