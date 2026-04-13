/Iran-US was 'inches away from deal' in Pakistan? Araghchi reveals what exactly stalled negotiations

Meanwhile, the White House on Sunday (Apr 12) spelled out the “red lines” that were responsible for failed talks with during marathon talks in Pakistan. According to CNN, citing a White House official, the nonnegotiable parameters set by Donald Trump for Iran include ending all uranium enrichment, dismantling its major nuclear enrichment facilities that were reportedly damaged in a U.S. bombing run last June, retrieving more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium believed to be buried underground, accepting a broader peace, security, and de-escalation framework involving regional allies, ending funding for proxy groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis, and fully opening the Strait of Hormuz without charging any tolls for passage. US Vice President JD Vance, who negotiated with the Iranians, said that he had offered “best and final deal.” Vance said that the core requirement was a clear and affirmative commitment from Iran that it would neither pursue a nuclear weapon nor develop the capabilities that could allow it to rapidly produce one.