/Iran-US tensions: How does a towed acoustic decoy help USS Abraham Lincoln outsmart incoming torpedoes?

As tensions between Washington and Tehran intensify, US aircraft carriers have assumed renewed strategic prominence. USS Abraham Lincoln is operating in the Arabian Sea, while USS Gerald R. Ford was recently tracked heading east through the Strait of Gibraltar, showcasing a significant American military build-up in the region. US President Donald Trump has warned that limited strikes against Iran remain possible even as nuclear negotiations continue. At 1,092 feet long with a 252-foot flight deck, Abraham Lincoln deploys F/A-18 Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes and F-35Cs, projecting power above the surface while relying on layered underwater defences below.