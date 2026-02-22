As tensions between the United States and Iran intensify, the deployment of aircraft carriers such as USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln has assumed heightened strategic importance. These nuclear-powered vessels form the backbone of American naval power, capable of projecting sustained air operations far from home waters. USS Gerald R. Ford was recently tracked transiting the Strait of Gibraltar eastwards, while USS Abraham Lincoln is operating in the Arabian Sea. US President Donald Trump has warned that limited strikes against Iran remain possible, even as diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear programme continue, amid one of the most significant US military build-up across the Middle East in recent years.

