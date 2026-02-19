Iran-US tensions: MQ-4 Triton drones seen over Persian Gulf: Escalation or deterrence, what it means?

US officials have said in the past that MQ-4 Triton not only collects intelligence but also acts as a strategic stabiliser. It keeps an eye on any anomalous Iranian naval movement or force dispersal, contextualising it in real time. Having the Triton in the sky represents persistent surveillance rather than escalation. Senior US officials have said that “the Triton isn’t just eyes in the sky—it’s a data fusion hub relaying real-time intelligence to commanders and allied forces."