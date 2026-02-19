Iran-US tensions: MQ-4 Triton drones seen over Persian Gulf: Escalation or deterrence, what it means?

Will the US attack Iran soon? Two US Navy Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drones have been seen over the Persian Gulf in the last few days. Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is in the waters, with USS Gerald R. Ford set to join soon.
The United States could be gearing up to attack Iran as early as this weekend, reports suggest. American spy drones have started surveilling and gathering intelligence over the Persian Gulf. According to reports, a US Navy Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drone that is controlled with a remote took off from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. It bore registration 169660 and operated under the callsign OVRD01.
The MQ-4C Triton drone hovered over the Persian Gulf and then darted towards Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Two US Navy carrier strike groups will soon also be stationed on the opposite side of the Gulf. The latest sighting of the drone over the Gulf is a sign that Washington is carrying out strategic vigilance as Iran faces an internal crisis and a regional imbalance.
The MQ-4 Triton is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that carries out surveillance missions typically over the water. It is a high-altitude, long-range aircraft designed primarily for the Navy. The drone can operate for over 24 hours at a stretch, travelling at altitudes higher than 50,000 feet. It can cover a range of roughly 13,680 kilometres.
The drone's advanced 360-degree radar can detect, track and classify targets over large areas, preparing the ground for the final attack. The drone carefully avoided international airspace along Iran’s coastline as it went on to gather information on critical maritime corridors. This isn't the first drone to carry out surveillance of the region.
Flight-tracking website Flight Aware 24 data showed that another Triton flew over the Middle East on February 14. However, both drones took different routes. The latest MQ-4 Triton flight path was west of Iran, while the earlier reconnaissance had the Triton travel southeast of Iran’s coastline.
US officials have said in the past that MQ-4 Triton not only collects intelligence but also acts as a strategic stabiliser. It keeps an eye on any anomalous Iranian naval movement or force dispersal, contextualising it in real time. Having the Triton in the sky represents persistent surveillance rather than escalation. Senior US officials have said that “the Triton isn’t just eyes in the sky—it’s a data fusion hub relaying real-time intelligence to commanders and allied forces."
These operations signal that Iran's internal problems are no longer contained inside the country and have become a larger issue challenging the administration as calls grow for Khamenei to step down. Iran faced massive protests in major areas as anger boiled over the economic crisis and rising inflation in the country. The rial is hitting record lows, reaching 1.6 million to $1. Unemployment is also a major crisis, and the youth are demanding regime change.