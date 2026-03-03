The Iranian “mothership” that was being used to launch drones on US bases and Gulf countries was hit by the US military. The extent of damage is not known. US Central Command said that none of its own warships had been struck by Iran.
The US military says it has struck Iran’s largest naval warship during Operation Epic Fury. Shahid Bagheri, an Iranian drone carrier was reportedly being used to launch the unmanned vehicles at US military base and Gulf allies. US Central Command released a video of the strike, and wrote, “Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO.”
See the full post from CENTCOM here.
The US Central Command said in a statement, that the Iranian regime’s "false messaging machine" is falsely claiming that it has sunk a US aircraft carrier. "The only carrier that has been hit is the Shahid Bagheri, an Iranian drone carrier," it added. "US forces struck the ship within hours of launching Operation Epic Fury."
IRIS Shahid Bagheri was stationed in the Gulf of Oman and was being used as a launchpad to attack US military bases and the country's allies in the Gulf. The Iranian warship was initially a commercial ship that was later converted into a deadly drone launching vessel. It was where Tehran kept most of its unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters.
The warship is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. With a 180-meter flight deck, it also carries medium-range air defense systems, along with the UAVs and choppers. The scale of damage sustained by the Iranian ship remains unclear. US military forces claim that they have sunk 11 Iranian naval ships in the Gulf of Oman since the war started on February 28.
Iran has also claimed that hundreds of US troops were killed in retaliatory strikes launched after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. However, the US Central Command says this is also false, and they have lost six service members, while 18 have been injured in Iranian strikes. Three F-15 fighter jets were shot down after getting caught in a friendly fire by Kuwait on Monday morning.
US President Donald Trump said that the operation is expected to continue for four weeks. He also vowed to avenge the deaths of American soldiers. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said attacking Iran in coordination with Israel were an act of “self-defence”. On Tuesday morning, Iranian drones struck the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The US State Department said that the Embassy in Riyadh was hit by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Iran has launched attacks on several Gulf countries after Khamenei was killed in Israel and US strikes on Saturday. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain have all witnessed strikes. Multiple explosions were also heard in the skies over Doha. Qatar told UN that its military had intercepted dozens of ballistic missiles and several drones from Iran.