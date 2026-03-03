US President Donald Trump said that the operation is expected to continue for four weeks. He also vowed to avenge the deaths of American soldiers. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said attacking Iran in coordination with Israel were an act of “self-defence”. On Tuesday morning, Iranian drones struck the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The US State Department said that the Embassy in Riyadh was hit by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).