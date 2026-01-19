/Iran underground missile arsenal: How can US bunker-busters penetrate Iran’s fortified bases?

The US GBU-57 is a 13,600 kg bomb built to destroy Iran’s deep underground bases. It cuts through 60 metres of earth and uses a smart fuse to explode inside bunkers. B-2 stealth bombers deliver this weapon.
Iran has spent decades building extensive military bases deep inside the Zagros Mountains. These facilities, known as 'missile cities', are protected by hundreds of metres of natural rock and layers of reinforced concrete. They house ballistic missiles and launch systems, designed to survive standard airstrikes. The depth creates a massive challenge for conventional weapons.
To counter these deep fortifications, the US Air Force uses the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). It is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the American arsenal, weighing roughly 13,600 kilograms (30,000 lbs). Unlike standard bombs that explode on contact, this weapon is an engineering marvel designed to survive the initial impact.
The MOP is encased in a special high-performance steel alloy that keeps the bomb intact as it hits the ground. It carries over 2,400 kilograms of high explosives, but the casing is the real secret. This heavy, dense metal allows the weapon to punch through hardened surfaces like a nail through wood, rather than shattering upon impact.
Military data indicates the GBU-57 can burrow through 60 metres of ground or up to 18 metres of solid reinforced concrete before detonating. A smart fuse system counts the layers it passes through, ensuring the explosion happens only when it reaches the deep void of the bunker. This internal blast collapses the structure from the inside.
Due to its immense weight and size, the GBU-57 can only be carried by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. These aircraft can fly undetected through heavy air defences to deliver the payload precisely. Each B-2 can carry two of these massive bombs, allowing them to target multiple entry points or execute the 'double tap' strike in a single mission.
Some Iranian bases are buried deeper than a single bomb can reach, often exceeding 80 metres. To solve this, US forces train to drop two MOPs on the exact same GPS coordinate. The first bomb clears the rock and soil, creating a deep crater. The second bomb flies into this hole, penetrating even deeper to destroy the facility.
As the US improves its bunker busters, Iran continues to dig deeper and use stronger concrete mixtures. Recent satellite imagery suggests new tunnels are being excavated even further underground. It remains a constant engineering race between the depth of the fortification and the penetrating power of the weapon designed to destroy it.